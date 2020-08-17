A two-vehicle head on crash that resulted in serious injuries closed U.S. Highway 24 on Trout Creek Pass for 3 hours Saturday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m., 2017 Jaguar F-Pace traveling westbound on the highway drifted into the eastbound lane, where it collided with a 2020 GMC Sierra HD pulling a fifth-wheel camper. The two vehicles came to rest in the middle of the roadway, said Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Kris Galyean.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
All occupants in the vehicles – one in the Jaguar and 4 in the GMC, were transported to various hospitals by either ambulance or helicopter.
The Jaguar was driven by David Farlin, 58, of Las Vegas, NV, who sustained serious injuries, as did an 8-year-old male in the GMC. The GMC was driven by John Freer, 39, of Aurora.
The highway was re-opened at 4:52.
