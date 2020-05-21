school district logo

Students at Buena Vista High School have the opportunity to graduate with distinction.

Since 2015, we have awarded medals of academic honor, with the highest number being received by this class.

Thirty-two students in the class of 2020 are being awarded with the following academic honors:

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

4.0 and above

Halley DeWalt

Isabel Dylan

Meghan Anderson

Fiona McMurry

Faythe Baxter

Jack Wiswell

Rylie Flavin

James Gabriel

Sage McGinnis

Lindsey Pratt

Gabriella Wagner

Aidan Andreas

Lexi Petri

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

3.8-3.999

Madison Atha

Maizie Magee

Shea Moss

Trinity Stearns

Logan Trenkle

Kylie Jennings

Alexis Thompson

Sydney Phillips

Summer Martin

Rebecca Ogden

Alan Smethers

Luke Yates

CUM LAUDE

3.5-3.799

Megan Armstrong

Tilly Dawson

Mya Baldwin

Madysen McFee

Hanah Liardon

Grady Bott

Madison Wagner

