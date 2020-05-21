Students at Buena Vista High School have the opportunity to graduate with distinction.
Since 2015, we have awarded medals of academic honor, with the highest number being received by this class.
Thirty-two students in the class of 2020 are being awarded with the following academic honors:
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
4.0 and above
Halley DeWalt
Isabel Dylan
Meghan Anderson
Fiona McMurry
Faythe Baxter
Jack Wiswell
Rylie Flavin
James Gabriel
Sage McGinnis
Lindsey Pratt
Gabriella Wagner
Aidan Andreas
Lexi Petri
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
3.8-3.999
Madison Atha
Maizie Magee
Shea Moss
Trinity Stearns
Logan Trenkle
Kylie Jennings
Alexis Thompson
Sydney Phillips
Summer Martin
Rebecca Ogden
Alan Smethers
Luke Yates
CUM LAUDE
3.5-3.799
Megan Armstrong
Tilly Dawson
Mya Baldwin
Madysen McFee
Hanah Liardon
Grady Bott
Madison Wagner
