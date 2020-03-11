Colorado joined the growing list of states declaring a state of emergency in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) during a press conference held by Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday morning.
Polis said he made the declaration “to contain the spread of the coronavirus to protect our most vulnerable populations and to maximize our chances of avoiding widespread disruptions in the daily lives of Coloradans and our economy.”
Taking that step, he said, allows the state access to resources and more legal flexibility to take steps now to protect the most vulnerable and to better contain the outbreak.
The governor announced confirmation of three more cases of the virus in Eagle, Arapahoe and Gunnison counties, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 15, with one other case undetermined but being treated as a COVID-19 case.
“We’re going to get through this together, but the actions that we take in the next few days and weeks will really determine the trajectory of coronavirus in Colorado,” he said.
Polis said in studying successful responses, such as in Taiwan, and unsuccessful responses such as that in Italy, the basis for Colorado’s program is what has been shown to work.
The governor said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Monday evening and as a result of that conversation was able to receive a promise of 1,500 testing kits this week from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to supplement the 900 kits the state currently has.
He also said LabCorps will supplement the state lab in processing testing kits.
LabCorps has a slower turnaround of three to four days, compared to the state lab’s 24 hours, but the increase in volume handled is seen as a plus.
Polis said with the increase in the ability to test, Coloradans should expect a rise in number of confirmed cases.
“This test is a crucial tool in our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and to ensure that those individuals who have tested positive and need to isolate have the support they need during this challenging time,” Polis said.
Polis also addressed a potential barrier to people being tested because of time needed off work.
He said he was directing the Department of Labor and Employment to engage in emergency rule-making to ensure that workers in food handling, hospitality, child care, health care and education get paid sick leave to miss work if they exhibit flu-like symptoms and have to miss work awaiting their test results.
The department was also asked to identify additional support and wage replacement such as access to employment insurance for workers who test positive and who lack access to paid leave for the one to four days needed to get tested and assistance if cases are confirmed, so they will be able to make rent and buy food if they are unable to earn hourly wages while ill.
“It is absolutely critical those who work with food services or older populations can take time off if they are ill,” Polis said.
Polis is also requesting private-sector employers to voluntarily offer paid sick leave.
Polis emphasized declaring a state of emergency did not mean Colorado was not open for business or recreation or tourism. “We are,” he said.
“We hope that these actions provide the assurance that we are aware of the risks and are taking every reasonable step that we can to contain the spread of the virus and protect our most vulnerable,” Polis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.