Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide ban on open fires in response to major wildfires burning in the state, Colorado Public Radio and 9News in Denver reported Tuesday.
The ban will be in effect for 30 days, accoding to those reports. Official notice had not been posted to state websites as of presstime early Wednesday morning.
The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction has grown to 87,778 acres at 7% containment, the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is burning 29,000 acres at 4 percent containment, the Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins has grown to 14,018 acres and the Williams Fork fire north of Silverthorne is burning 6,726 acres.
All of these fires except the Pine Gulch fire have been determined to be human-caused.
Buena Vista Fire Department Chief Dixon Villers said last week that he anticipated Chaffee County would enter Stage 2 fire restrictions sometime this week.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District is supporting the suppression effort on the Pine Gulch Fire, according to updates of the district’s Facebook page.
