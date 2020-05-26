Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.