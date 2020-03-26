Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order Wednesday to take effect at 6 a.m. today and to expire April 11.
“Our generation is being called upon to sacrifice to save the lives of our fellow Coloradans and our fellow Americans,” Polis said during a news conference announcing the order. “And that sacrifice is staying at home. And that is a sacrifice for those who live paycheck-to-paycheck.”
Essential tasks, such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and picking up takeout food will be allowed. Outdoor activities are still allowed, although everyone is encouraged to stay 6 feet from the nearest person.
Essential businesses, such as health care, banks and grocery stores will stay open, but all nonessential businesses, which include most retail stores, must now close.
Firearm retailers, liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries are considered critical businesses and will remain open, although marijuana dispensaries are only curbside delivery.
“If we can ease these restrictions sooner (than April 11), no one would be happier than me,” Polis said. “It’s also possible that it could take longer.”
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado has 1,086 positive cases with 147 patients hospitalized and 19 deaths due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.