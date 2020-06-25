Free income tax help available Special to The Times Jun 25, 2020 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The VITA program will be preparing income taxes at no charge on Tuesday, June 30.Call 719-293-1857 for an appointment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Chaffee County Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Covid-19 Related Closures Gold Rush Days postponed Mountain Mania Car Show cancels July 5 event Chamber cancels Buena Vista Fourth of July parade Governor discusses new Colorado guidelines: Restaurants to 50% capacity, day camps opened Seven Peaks canceled for 2020 County eyes hotel, motel reopening later this month Colorado Mountain College student develops BV business map Collegiate Peaks Rodeo called off; 100th year to be celebrated in 2021 Chaffee County prepares for reopening Rapids & Grass beer fest pulls tap Chaffee County responds to governor’s Safer at Home COVID-19 Gov. Polis updates Coloradans on state response to COVID-19 Use caution while shopping for groceries BLM implements Stage 2 Fire Restrictions FIBArk cancelled Things to do USFS temporarily closes recreation, camping sites; enacts fire restrictions Gov. Polis extends emergency disaster declaration for 30 more days Quilters cancel meeting Colorado residency defined Chaffee closed to visitors Walden Music Society announces cancellation Campout for the Cause cancels 2020 festival near Buena Vista Colorado Legal Services offered online All Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds closed until further notice Gov. Polis issues statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order Gov. Polis directs all of Colorado’s non-critical employers to reduce in-person workforce by 50 percent State health dept. amends social distancing public health order, 10 or less exemptions State law enforcement, public health officials urge Coloradans to follow state public health order WHAT’S NOT HAPPENING Editor's Picks Two Buena Vista students have died, superintendent reports Jun 11, 2020 Chaffee rises to 76 positive cases Jun 8, 2020 Latest News New single-track motorized trail gets built in Fourmile Learn about U.S. 285 Safety Project July 9 Buena Vista museums are open Chaffee County Republican Women award scholarships NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A MAJOR SITE PLAN PUBLIC NOTICE Free income tax help available Where Is This? Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat’s up with Maxwell Schoolhouse?Fatal fire 'unintentional'Two Buena Vista students have died, superintendent reportsRosalyne CopeChief Jimmy Tidwell retires from BVPD after 34 years of service to Buena Vista communityLibertarian candidate files for county commissionCar owners spot their own stolen vehicle heading up Trout Creek PassKirk LukrafkaDavid PeiskerVolunteers give Buena Vista Pump Track first facelift in a well-used decade Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedViolent protests conflict with Bill of Rights (1) Featured Videos Moose Attacks Are Increasing Dango Rose yoga session John Popper, Brothers Keeper and Jono Manson CU Boulder: Rendezvous with an asteroid Mutton Bustin' Finals - Chaffee County Fair
