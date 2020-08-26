The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present a free lecture by Lloyd Athearn, Executive Director of Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27.
The first of Collegiate Peaks Forum Series Lectures of 2020 to be held in person, Colorado’s 14ers: Balancing Recreational Use and Environmental Protection on America’s “Approachable Everests” will be held at the Riverside Park Bandshell, at the corner of F Street and Sackett in Salida.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including required masks and social distancing. The Bandshell offers tiered cement and grass seating, so attendees may wish to bring cushions or portable seating.
Colorado has more than 53 mountains over 14,000 feet in elevation (popularly known as the “14ers”) that draw hikers and climbers from across the globe.
These peaks possess rare and fragile alpine tundra ecosystems and unique animals that, while well adapted to these harsh high-altitude peaks, are very susceptible to the impact of hikers.
For the past 25 years, the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has been the primary nonprofit partner of the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, building summit hiking trails, restoring damaged alpine terrain, and monitoring hiking use levels and trail conditions, as well as educating hikers about safe and responsible recreational use in these fragile areas.
Our audience will achieve a better understanding of why these peaks are so sought-after by hikers and climbers, as well as the complicated balancing of interests between protecting their natural resources and providing recreational opportunities. Please visit the Colorado Fourteen’s Initiative website at https://www.14ers.org/ for more information.
Athearn joined the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative in 2009 following three years serving as deputy director of the Colorado Conservation Trust and ten years as deputy director of the American Alpine Club.
His mountain conservation work has been recognized by the National Park Service and the American Alpine Club.
He received the American Alpine Club’s David Brower Conservation Award, the Jane Silverstein Ries Award from the JSR Foundation, and the National Public Health Information Coalition’s Gold Award for Excellence in Public Health Communication. He holds a B.A. in History and Political Science from the University of Oregon and has completed graduate work in Wilderness Management from the University of Montana.
For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
