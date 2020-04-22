The Feb. 20 story published in The Times was, in fact, incorrect.
Buena Vista High School wrestling coach Jared Todd reached out with an update this week.
“We qualified 10 wrestlers this year and we thought it was a record, but we were mistaken,” Todd wrote.
“I spoke with Carl Reno (longtime coach and teacher) and he said in 1978 they won districts and qualified 11.”
The BVHS wrestling record remains 11, then.
“We have something to work for,” Todd said.
