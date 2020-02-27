Eli Flowers won the 7th Annual McGinnis Middle School Ice Fishing Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Eli landed a 13 inch rainbow to edge out four other anglers tied for 2nd place (Oakley Berry, Ryan Sandmeier, Reau Heinitz and Dawson Martinez all with 12.5 inch fish) to win the tournament.
In true Eli fashion, he gave his 1st place trophy (a nice mule deer antler) to 6th grader Alfonso Garcia, who went ice fishing for the first time on Saturday.
The weather was fabulous, the chili was a hit and the fishing was so-so. But all in attendance would agree that the event was enjoyed by all.
Thanks to the Optimists for their support, the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife and Buena Vista wildlife manager Kevin Madler for donating items and equipment, Nathan Flowers for helping with transportation and setting up the ice huts, and all the neighbors, guardians, parents and friends of the kids that got out to the lake and helped kids get on fish.
We will do it again next year.
