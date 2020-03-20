Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.