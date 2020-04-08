Chaffee County residents have donated more than $250,000 to Chaffee County Community Foundation’s (CCCF) Emergency Response Fund (ERF) as of April 7 according to a press release.
The fund is designed to help economically impacted individuals, families, organizations and businesses recover from COVID-19 restrictions.
“Your generosity has been incredible to behold, and the needs are just beginning to pour in,” said Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, in an email.
To donate to the fund go to chaffeecommunity.org or mail a check made out to CCCF with “ERF” in the memo line to PO Box 492, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
