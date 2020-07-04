Nominations are being accepted through Aug. 24, for Colorado’s 2021 Most Endangered Places list that will be announced during Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s Saving Places® Conference in Denver in February 2021.
Do you know of a historic place in Colorado that is threatened and in need of assistance? Nominations can be made by individuals and organizations in response to threats to historic buildings and sites, including abandonment and neglect, development pressures, extreme weatherization and climate, and other factors.
They can be submitted online at www.coloradopreservation.org or through paper nomination forms available on the website or on request.
The Endangered Places program is a programmatic approach to working with local advocates to identify, preserve and interpret historic buildings, sites and resources that do so much to add variety and character to our cities, towns and rural areas.
Since 1997, CPI has been working with communities throughout the state to save more than 127 nominated sites. Of these, 50 have been considered “saved” while 45 are in “progress,” with 25 on “alert” status. Only seven sites have been lost in 23 years of soliciting nominations.
To nominate a site for the 2021 list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places, visit http://coloradopreservation.org/nominate-a-site/ or call Kim Grant at 303-893-4260 ext.222.
