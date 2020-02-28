COLORADO SPRINGS — The tenth annual Colorado College State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West Poll shows voters in Colorado are calling for an aggressive agenda to protect more public lands in the face of threats from climate change impacts and energy development.
The poll, which also surveyed the views of voters in seven other Mountain West states (Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming), found that public lands and the outdoor way of life continue to be of deep importance to Colorado voters. 69 percent label themselves as conservationists and that perspective informs their votes.
81 percent of voters consider an elected official’s stance on issues involving water, air, wildlife and public lands “important” when deciding whether to support them.
Nearly half of all voters—47 percent—say those issues are a “primary factor” in their decision, a marked increase from 31 percent in 2016. Conservation issues were also deemed important by many of the most critical “swing” voter sub-groups in the West, including Latinos, millennials, sportsmen, moderates and suburban women.
“Support for conservation on public lands has remained consistent and strong over the decade-long history of our poll,” said Corina McKendry, director of the State of the Rockies Project and an Associate Professor of Political Science at Colorado College.
“The urgency and demand for action behind those feelings is now intensifying as voters in Colorado and across the West increasingly believe their lands and lifestyles are coming under attack from the impacts of climate change and energy development.”
Colorado voters value conservationist perspective
Colorado voters expect their elected officials to advance policies reflecting the predominant conservationist perspective across the region.
• 74 percent of voters favor a national goal to protect 30 percent of America’s land and ocean areas by 2030.
• 66 percent want their member of Congress to protect national public lands over allowing more drilling and mining.
• 69 percent agree that private companies should not profit from using public lands when it limits the public’s enjoyment of the area.
• 80 percent say the lack of resources to properly maintain public lands is a serious problem.
• 70 percent support fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
• 68 percent of Coloradans support the CORE Act to protect more public lands, establish new wilderness areas and safeguard outdoor recreation opportunities. Support for the legislation is split among Republicans, but backed by 72 percent of Independents and 84 percent of Democrats in the state.
Growing fears about the impacts of climate change
Climate change second most important issue to Colorado
Voters in Colorado view climate change as the second most important environmental problem in their state. Climate change as a top concern has increased dramatically over the 10 years of the poll from 6 percent in 2011 to 33 percent today.
Overall, 70 percent of Colorado voters see climate change as a serious problem, an increase from 63 percent in 2016. Sixty-three percent say the evidence of climate change requires action.
Colorado voters are alarmed about the impacts of climate change, with 66 percent believing the effects over the past 10 years have been significant and 66 percent agreeing they will be significant over the next decade.
Across the West, women and people of color are especially likely to say there will be significant impacts from climate change.
The feared impacts of climate change include more severe wildfires, which are viewed as a serious problem by 87 percent of voters in Colorado, reflecting an 8 percent increase over the past 4 years.
To deal with the impacts, 75 percent of voters expect their congressional representatives to have a plan to reduce carbon pollution that contributes to climate change; 74 percent expect the same from their governor.
Energy resource concerns, push for clean, renewable
When it comes to energy development, Colorado voters want to make sure public lands are protected and safe.
• 71 percent of voters view the impacts of mining on land and water as serious problems.
• 70 percent say the impacts of oil and gas drilling pose a serious problem.
• 71 percent of voters support increasing royalty fees for drilling on public lands.
• 87 percent want to see mining companies pay a fee for their operations on public lands.
• 87 percent support requiring oil and gas companies to use updated equipment to prevent methane gas pollution.
Colorado voters want to see the expansion of clean, renewable sources of energy. Seventy percent of voters are behind gradually increasing the use of renewable energy sources to 100 percent in their state. Asked about the desired percent of electricity coming from renewable sources, Colorado voters want an average of 64 percent.
Continued support for protecting water and wildlife
Water always a top concern
Water is among the top environmental concerns of voters in Colorado. Additionally, Coloradans are disappointed with the current administration’s actions in regard to water.
• 71 percent say water supplies are becoming more unpredictable every year.
• 83 percent of voters view inadequate water supplies as a serious problem in Colorado.
• 82 percent of voters view low levels in rivers as a serious problem in Colorado.
• 85 percent of voters say pollution of rivers, lakes and streams is a top concern.
• 84 percent say microplastics in their drinking water supplies are a top concern.
• 73 percent of voters view removing Clean Water Act protections as a “bad change.”
Wildlife is a priority value
Wildlife also remains a top concern for Coloradans, and the current administration’s policies towards wildlife are largely rejected by voters in the state.
• 78 percent believe loss of habitat is a serious problem.
• 63 percent say allowing more drilling instead of protecting sage-grouse habitat was a “bad change.”
• 68 percent of voters view the administration’s decision to reduce protections for threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as a “bad change.”
• 76 percent of voters support policies like designating portions of public lands where wildlife migrate each year as areas closed to oil and gas drilling.
This is the tenth consecutive year Colorado College has gauged the public’s sentiment on public lands and conservation issues.
The 2020 Colorado College Conservation in the West Poll is a bipartisan survey conducted by Republican pollster Lori Weigel of New Bridge Strategy and Democratic pollster Dave Metz of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates.
The poll surveyed 400 registered voters in each of eight Western states (AZ, CO, ID, MT, NV, NM, UT, WY) for a total 3,200-person sample.
The survey was conducted between January 11-19, 2020 and has a margin of error of ±2.65 percent nationwide and ±4.9 percent statewide. The full survey and individual state surveys are available on the State of the Rockies website at https://bit.ly/2vXKWwk.
Colorado College is a nationally prominent 4-year liberal arts college that was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874. For the past 17 years, the college has sponsored the State of the Rockies Project, which seeks to enhance public understanding of and action to address socio-environmental challenges in the Rocky Mountain West through collaborative student-faculty research, education and stakeholder engagement.
