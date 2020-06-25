Election report
As of June 23, 2020
A total of 4,220 mail ballots have been returned, 30.5%
Returns by affiliation:
Democratic 1,440 39%
Libertarian 11 10%
Republican 1,397 32.5%
Unaffiliated 1,372 24%
Voters who still need a ballot or a replacement ballot will need to visit us in person at our Vote Center, Vote Camp. Under state law, we can’t put a ballot in the mail, voters need to visit Vote Camp to get their mail ballot or vote in person.
Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
