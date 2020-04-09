Out of 859 auditioning students from high schools around the state, 107 students were selected for a spot in the 1A-3A Colorado All State Concert Band. Another 110 students were selected for the 4A-5A Symphonic Band.
Among the 107 Concert Band students are two from Buena Vista High School: Molly McMurry on percussion and Elena Dunn on the clarinet.
“These students have worked very hard for the last 5 years to get to the level of musicianship to be able to earn a spot in Colorado’s top high school musical ensemble,” said BVHS band director Marti Bott. “These students had to perform a rigorous live audition, which included scales, two very challenging etudes and a sight reading excerpt.”
Bott added that trumpet player Grady Bott was selected as an alternate to the ensemble, and Malachi Little was selected as an alternate pianist for the Colorado All State Jazz Band.
Sophomores McMurry and Dunn were equally surprised and excited upon hearing that they were chosen.
“I was pretty shocked too, because I’m only a sophomore and normally sophomores don’t usually get in. I was just super excited to have the experience to audition in front of some pretty good musicians,” McMurry said.
The All State Concert Band’s audition was the second live audition Dunn had ever participated in. The first she had done was for the Tri-Peaks Honor Band which served as preparation for the Colorado All-State Concert Band.
“I got the audition music in June after my freshman year, and I spent the summer working with Ms. Bott on the music periodically,” Dunn said. “For normal honor bands, they just have you send in a recording of yourself. For this honor band, they have you perform for a judge. It’s normally juniors and seniors that get in for that group. I’m just surprised that I made it in.”
The selected students would have met and performed together at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley the weekend of April 2-4 under the direction of Alexander Kaminsky of VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Ill., and Tom Caneva of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. As the students continue to follow the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, an alternative has been worked out.
“We have been working to ensure that all students who were selected for this year’s All State Bands receive an online masterclass and/or coaching with our UNC faculty members of their particular instrument. This experience would allow there to be some interaction with the students, as well as our faculty being able to interface with the student in lieu of being on campus,” said UNC professor Wesley Broadnax in a letter to high school band directors around the state.
The online classes and coaching, he added, allow student band directors to join in. UNC will also have patches and certificates acknowledging their selection into the Colorado All State Band mailed to each of the students.
“These ladies are beyond critically competent on their instruments, and my heart breaks that they are not at All-State today,” Bott said while praising and congratulating McMurry and Dunn the weekend the event would have taken place.
“It’s a big bummer that I didn’t get to go,” McMurry said. “But I’m really happy that I know that I can get in. It makes me want to try harder next year just to secure a spot that I know that I can get. I’m looking forward to auditioning again next year.”
In the meantime, McMurry looks forward to the online master class and coaching as “a super cool experience.” She also looks forward to the Disneyland trip for the High School Concert Band still to come in the future.
“My choir teacher sent me a link for a sort of honor band camp that happens in November 2020 in Orlando,” Dunn said, adding that McMurry and Hannah Volpe also were invited to the band camp. “I might apply for that.”
