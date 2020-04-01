The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comment in the approval process of a placer mine on the Arkansas River north of The Numbers rapids.
The Leadville Ranger District of San Isabel National Forest is considering a request for a dredge mining operation at mining claims approximately 12 miles north of Buena Vista. The public comment period of the National Environmental Policy Act evaluation process will be open through April 6.
The request, by Vernon Martinez is proposed for three mining claims, Oro Vista #1, #2 and #3 on the Arkansas River south of Granite, accessed via Forest Service Road 371.
Mining operations are proposed to be completed in 3 phases over 5 years, involving suction dredging at first, then hand-auger drill holes.
Phases 1 and 2 of the proposal include the use of a 4 inch intake suction dredge to trench an area of riverbed approximately 20 feet by 80 feet in size. One trench will be dredged per season and sediment smaller than one eighth of an inch will be discharged behind a silt fence for processing. The equipment will be removed at the end of each operating season, a letter from the Leadville Ranger District ranger Patrick Mercer describing the proposal reads.
Phase 3 of the proposed project involves hand-auger drilling of 20 to 25 holes, each 4 to 6 feet deep and 6 inches in diameter and all within one 20 foot by 80 foot area. All of the holes will be reclaimed at the end of each mining season.
The Forest Service said that the total disturbed area would by 3,600 square feet during the first two phases and 1,600 during the third phase.
Operations would occur for 216 days per year at most, utilizing up to six people for up to six days per week.
Materials submitted by Martinez to the Forest Service list October 30 as the date of seasonal close out each year, with completion of all required reclamation expected at the end of October 2025.
Martinez said in the application that riparian vegetation on the riverbank will not be damaged during the project.
"Anchorage systems for suction dredging equipment shall not span the stream or interfere with the passage of watercraft," the proposal reads.
The proposal lists a 4-inch suction dredge, a centrifuge, an 8 horsepower generator, an air compressor with an 8 horsepower engine, a 2-man auger with 6-inch drill bit, hand tools and a passenger truck and trailer as equipment to be involved in the mining operation.
A preliminary NEPA analysis indicates that the project would require a categorical exclusion under the National Environmental Policy Act.
"To receive full consideration and to best assist the Forest Service in this effort, your comments should be submitted by April 6, 2020. However, we will consider all comments related to resource impacts up until the time that a decision is rendered," the Forest Service letter said.
Comments should be mailed to:
USFS – Leadville Ranger District
Attn: Amy Titterington
810 Front Street
Leadville, Colorado 80461
Comments can also be submitted by phone at (719) 486-0749
Electronic comments must be submitted in rich text format (.rtf) or Word document (.doc) to patrick.mercer@usda.gov
Address any comments as "Attention: Oro Vista Mine"
Contact Ranger District geologist Amy Titterington at (719) 836-2031 or at amy.j.titterington@usda.gov
Contact Mercer at (719) 486-0749 or at the email address listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.