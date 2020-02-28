On Monday, Feb. 17, Cardiologist Kenneth J. Wool, M.D., will transition to working for HRRMC Cardiology. Over the past year, Dr. Wool was providing cardiology services under Chaffee County Cardiology, formerly Colorado Springs Cardiologists.
Dr. Wool has also accepted the role of medical director for HRRMC Cardiology.
During the next few weeks, patients with immediate needs are encouraged to schedule an appointment with any of the HRRMC cardiologists: Laurence Berarducci, M.D., George Gibson, M.D. or Stephen Mac Kerrow, M.D.
“HRRMC is pleased to welcome Dr. Wool, who is joining our cardiology department to help facilitate the building of a comprehensive cardiology service line and program for our patients,” said HRRMC CEO Robert Morasko.
HRRMC Cardiology services are provided at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida and at the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center.
In the near future, Dr. Wool will also see patients in Westcliffe at Custer County Medical Center.
“I’m excited about delivering exceptional cardiology care to Chaffee County and working with my partners to expand services at the hospital,” said Dr. Wool.
To make an appointment with HRRMC Cardiology, call 719-530-2000.
