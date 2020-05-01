Eclipse Real Estate and Property Management has expanded into Chaffee County and added real estate and property management experts Jacy and Thomas Doumas to the Eclipse team. As of April 1, Jacy and Thomas are operating the Chaffee County offices.
Eclipse Real Estate provides professional real estate services including listing, buying and consulting, as well as managing almost 600 rental units with offices in Alamosa, Grand Junction and now Chaffee County.
For more information, call 719-641-6460 (mobile), 719-581-RENT or email Doumas@renteclipse.com
