The Chaffee County Women Who Care voted in their January meeting to provide $10,900 in funding to The Alliance for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program.
SANEs are Registered Nurses who have been specially trained to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to the sexual assault survivor.
They provide not only medical evaluation, but are also trained in doing a complete forensic examination, including evidence collection, in cases where the survivor wants that collection done.
They will also provide medications to address some of the medical concerns following an assault.
All SANE services are provided with absolutely no cost to survivors. There are currently four nurses on this team, and they provide services in a variety of private settings, depending on the needs of the survivor.
“These funds are of utmost importance in maintaining and retaining a team of SANEs that provide care for survivors. Education, equipment and training of additional team members will ensure excellent care into the future. With community education and support, survivors will be heard, cared for and equipped to move forward,” said Kim Reese, RN.
Sexual assault is one of the most commonly committed crimes throughout the world. Estimates are that 30 percent of females and 16 percent of males have been the victim/survivor of this crime. It is an extraordinarily under-reported crime for a variety of reasons including stigma, victim blaming and a lack of public awareness about the causes and impacts of sexual assault.
Chaffee County has implemented a Sexual Assault Response Team to address this crime in this county.
The Chaffee County SANE team exists as part of that response.
Chaffee County Women Who Care meet quarterly to hear presentations and select a project for that quarter, then they write checks for $100 each for the cause selected.
The next meeting of CCWWC will be held on April 14 at the Scout Hut in Salida. New members are welcomed at each meeting, so women with an interest in making impact gifts to needs in our area are welcome to attend.
