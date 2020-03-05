Straight from Summit County, Dog City Disco brings a lesson in karate funk to The Lariat Friday, March 6.
Coming together with a mutual love for music, especially funk, the band formed after the members landed in the top 10 in the world in the video game “Rock Band.”
Band member James Lowrey says they all decided then to learn to play real instruments.
Since their first show in May 2017, the band has developed with its own brand of karate funk, “an upbeat, more in-your-face style of dance music.”
The band includes Jonny Gutierrez (guitar), Mason Greene (guitar, saxophone, vocals), Bradley Zimmerman (bass), Lowrey (keyboard, saxophone), George Lowrey (drums) and Bernie Hartman (percussion, trumpet, vocals).
The last few years have been very exciting for the band, involving a lot of songwriting and recording, and touring all over Colorado and around the Midwest.
“We have played nearly 120 shows and each one grows in grandeur. We are excited to keep progressing,” Lowrey says.
“In the spring, we love working hard and playing harder,” Gutierrez says. “When the sun comes out and we’re not playing music, we love going outside and kicking the soccer ball around or heading up to the mountains for some spring skiing. We find a lot of inspiration for writing music in the spring as it warms up.”
And when they’re not skiing the spring powder or rooting for the Colorado Avalanche ice hockey team to win another Stanley Cup, they’re eagerly heading off to the next music venue – in this case, The Lariat.
The band has been bursting with gratitude for how they were received in Buena Vista.
“It was such a cool experience because everyone in town is so authentic and really easy to talk to. We just love being in the mountains and The Lariat has quickly become one of the most special venues we have ever played,” Gutierrez says.
Dog City Disco will finally be returning to The Lariat since their last appearance there last March with their good friends The People Brothers Band from Madison, Wis.
“That was such a fun night. Unreal!” Gutierrez says.
“The Lariat is our favorite mountain venue. The staff and hospitality are amazing,” Lowrey says. “Come and interact and be part of a show. Come up and talk to us, shout at us and bring your dance shoes.”
“In all honesty, we love surprises,” Gutierrez adds. “We understand there are expectations but we love to smile, dance and play music. If we can even give a glimmer of what we feel to the crowd we play in front of, The Lariat it is going to be an amazing evening.”
The show on March 6 starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
