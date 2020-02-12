The Buena Vista Demons finished second out of 10 teams wrestling at the Tri-Peaks League tournament in La Junta Feb. 8.
The Demons scored 142.5 points to finish behind Lamar with 184.5. Florence was third with 129.
“We started a bit slow but we were able bounce back and get on a roll. I was pleased with how we performed and can not wait until regionals next week,” said coach Jared Todd.
The top finishers at the Tri-Peaks tournament earn the championship along with All League honors.
Three Demon wrestlers earned that honor.
At 106 pounds, Chris Hutchings continued his very successful season winning the first place medal. He won a 19-7 decision over Anthony Isek from St. Mary’s in the final.
“He keeps it going and should get a top seed in the regional at a very tough weight,” said Todd.
160-pounder Micah Hertrich picked up the top honors with a fall at 5:56 over Jose Serrano of Lamar.
“Micah continues his tear and is super focused at this time in the season,” said Todd.
Seth Moss picked up his first league championship as a sophomore.
Wrestling at 170, he won the championship with a 24-13 decision over Aaron Ramos of James Irwin.
“Seth has really turned the corner the last 2 weeks and will continue to get better as we head to post season,” said Todd.
The other placers scoring points for the Demons were Jackson Helmke with a third place finish at 113, Issac Hutchings third at 120, David Arellano (126) second and honorable mention All League, Haden Camp, third, 138; Kaden McFee, fourth, 145; Chris DeLuca, third, 152; Isaiah Romero, third, 195 and Tim Sullivan, fourth, 220.
The team will travel to Sierra Grande High School for their state qualifying regional tournament Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15. Wrestling is set to start at 4 p.m., Friday and resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday.
