The Buena Vista Demons came up two points short in a close battle with Tri-Peaks League foe Ellicott Jan. 25. Earlier in the week they lost a non-league game at Summit County 62-32.
“We played with great effort in Summit on Tuesday,” said Demons coach Scott Crites.
The game was close throughout the first half before the Tigers really heated up in the second half and widened the margin.
Buena Vista stuggled to battle its way back as Summit stretched the lead in the final quarter.
The Demons hosted Ellicott Saturday for senior recognition day. Manager Mckenna Simpson along with players AJ Smethers and Kik Molitor were honored.
“Those were three great individuals that were recoginized,” said Crites.
Buena Vista continued to struggle to score and trailed 22-11 at the halftime break.
“We were pretty happy with our defensive effort, but our lack of scoring put us in the hole,” said Crites.
The Demons went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to close to 22-21, but Ellicott answered with a run of its own to push the lead back to 10 to start the fourth quarter.
Isaac Bearss gave the team some momentum with steals and points off the press to get the game close again, and sophomore Connor Scott added a spark off the bench with six points.
With the score tied, the Demons committed a foul to send Ellicott the charity with 5.6 seconds remaining in the game. The Thunderhawk player stepped to the line and made both attempts for the two-point lead.
Bearss got a final shot that rimmed out and the Demons dropped the league contest 39-37. The team is now 4-8, 1-5.
The Demons will host Colorado Springs Christian School Friday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
The school has planned an Orange-Out night in support of Joe McFee and his family as he continues his fight with leukemia.
“Please come out and support our kids and the McFee family,” asked Crites. The junior varsity games will start at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.