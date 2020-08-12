The Buena Vista Demons opened the 2020 golf season with a fourth-place tournament finsih at Cedaredge Aug. 7.
Buena Vista carded a team total 289 in the 10-team tournament. The Demons finished 13 strokes ahead of the host Bruins at 302.
Gunnison finished third 14 strokes ahead of Buena Vista, Basalt was second with 252 and Aspen won.
“Not bad for our first meet,” Buena Vista coach Scott Crites said of his young team.
Chandler Smethers led the Demons with a 93 to finish in a tie for 11th, two strokes out of a Top 10 finish in a tie for eighth.
Cole Reavis was three strokes back with 96, Otto Rizzi carded 100, Quinn Phillips 106 and Max Johnson 108.
On the course, players have adapted to life in a world pandemic.
“Masks are only worn as you arrive at the venue and anytime you are in the clubhouse, Crites said. “On the course, players keep their distance and flag sticks are always left in the cup. Online scoring is being used so that exchanging of scorecards does not take place.”
The varsity golfer head to Montrose Friday while the JV will compete at Alamosa.
