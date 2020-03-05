Chaffee County precinct caucuses for the Democratic Party will take place at 7 p.m., March 7, at two locations.
Precincts 1-4 will meet at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, 516 E. Main St., Buena Vista.
Precincts 5-9 will meet at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St., Salida.
Different precincts will meet in individual classrooms.
At the caucuses, participants can vote in a governor preference poll, run for precinct leadership, promote favorite candidates, submit resolutions to a party’s platform and become a delegate to a party’s county assembly, according to the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County.
For more information on the caucuses, visit sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Candidates/FAQs/caucuses.html, chaffeecountydemocrats.org or chaffeerepublicans.com.
