Adventure Unlimited, which has run overnight camps for families in the Christian Science faith in the Buena Vista area since 1955, is responding to COVID-19 by opening up its ranch to all local families for week-long day camps.
“It’s a pretty unique opportunity in that normally our facility’s not open to the public,” said Chandler Morehardt, the enrollment manager at AU. “We don’t seem to have been able to get too many kids from BV or Salida, and we’d love to let people know that we’re open.”
The Youth Adventure Day Camp is now in its second week out of five planned, going through Aug. 7 and open to kids in grades 2–12.
While the state of Colorado did relax its restrictions on overnight camping, “We decided a week or so before that announcement to not do it. It just wasn’t really fitting with how we normally run camp up here, so we decided to switch to more of a day camp model that’s open to anyone, but it’s geared toward locals,” Morehardt said.
On Monday, Morehardt spoke while working at the lake on the 1,100-acre property 7 miles northwest of Buena Vista.
“Here’s a group canoeing right now, a group doing arts and crafts, painting horseshoes and braiding hair,” he said.
The camp offers horseback riding, whitewater rafting, archery, survival skills courses and a ropes course.
Beginning with week 3, AU plans to move toward activity plans more focused around the interests of the individual camp-goers.
“Starting weeks 3, 4 and 5, we’re going to start having more of a focus so they would pick something they want to focus on for the week,” Morehardt said. “So if you’re an 8th grader, 9th grader and want to come focus on whitewater rafting, you’d actually go rafting every day for 5 days. Or you could pick horses and develop your horse skills.
“It’s really cool for kids who want to get really good at something over the course of a week,” he said. “If you ride horses every day for 5 days, certainly by Friday you’re going to be a lot stronger of a rider than Monday.”
While AU is looking to build up participation from Chaffee County kids, the first two weeks of the Youth Adventure Camp were attended by over 50 kids from Leadville who attended the camp at no cost to them through Lake County and grants from the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, Morehardt said.
“What we wanted to do this year, and what’s been really cool to see these first 2 weeks is to see that response from the Leadville kids and how much fun they’re having here,” he said.
“I think a lot of us, when we decided not to run overnight camps we were feeling that feeling of disappointment thinking ‘This is the first year in 60 years that we’re not doing what we normally do, what we know how to do so well … to be able to still do this? This is awesome. It feels just as great.”
The AU Youth Adventure Camp costs $300 for the 5-day camp.
While the first 2 weeks were secular, the remaining three will have a non-denominational Christian focus, Morehardt said.
