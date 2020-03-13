Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista announced Friday on social media it would close for the week of March 16–20 as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.
DPCA's post to its Facebook page Friday afternoon said that it was instituting the closure under the advisement of Chaffee County Public Health. The school joins the Buena Vista and Salida school districts in closing over the next week.
DPCA's statement:
"DPCA will institute emergency closure beginning March 16-20 and extending through spring break on March 30 under the advisement of Chaffee County Public Health.
"Our Open House and Early Enrollment week are cancelled and will be rescheduled. We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders and neighboring school districts and keep you updated with new information as it becomes available. We thank you for your support and partnership in this effort."
