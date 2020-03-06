The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened CR 306 up Cottonwood Pass, according to a press release issued shortly after noon Friday by Sheriff John Spezze.
CR 306 above Rainbow Lake was closed about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, after sheriff's personnel responded to a report of a deceased male near the Avalanche Trailhead. An investigation was initiated and the area was closed to traffic.
The investigation is continuing and a cause of death is yet to be determined.
The identity of the male is not being released at this time and there is no further information as this is an open and continuing investigation, the release stated.
