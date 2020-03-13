The Salida Regional Library will suspend all programs, Storytime, and book clubs beginning immediately through April 6th.
Currently the library plans to remain open during regularly scheduled hours, until advised by the Chaffee County Public Health Department to close. They will monitor this policy daily.
You can still partake in ebooks, audiobooks and archives at www.salidalibrary.org.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com.
