As of Sept. 14

New cases 10

Postive cases 329

Deaths among cases 19

COVID-19 deaths 14

Community cases 63

HRRMC

HRRMC capacity 44%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 73

Negative tests 2,342

Pending 0

BVCC

DOC inmate cases 198

DOC staff cases 12

Community testing clinics areWednesdays, 9-11 a.m., 114 Linderman Ave., BV.

Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held.

