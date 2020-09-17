As of Sept. 14
New cases 10
Postive cases 329
Deaths among cases 19
COVID-19 deaths 14
Community cases 63
HRRMC
HRRMC capacity 44%
Current COVID cases 0
Positive tests 73
Negative tests 2,342
Pending 0
BVCC
DOC inmate cases 198
DOC staff cases 12
Community testing clinics areWednesdays, 9-11 a.m., 114 Linderman Ave., BV.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held.
