Applications are open for the town of Buena Vista’s local business COVID relief grant program.
The Buena Vista board of trustees voted earlier this month to allocate $130,000 of the funding the town received through the federal CARES Act to a grant program to distribute the funds to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdown efforts.
Grant awards range from $3,500 to $7,000 and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, said Melissa Traynham, the executive director for the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
To be eligible for the grants, a business must have been open for at least 2 years, have a physical storefront within city limits and must be owned by a resident of Chaffee County, be in good standing with the town of Buena Vista and must be able to provide a COVID-19 Safe Business Certificate issued by Chaffee County Public Health, or be able to explain why they do not have one.
There must also be a reasonable expectation that the business will remain open with no evidence of eviction or foreclosure.
Required documents to include with the application include the Safe Business Certificate, an application for one or details about why one is not available, a signed W-9 form, a copy of the business’s Colorado Sales Tax License if applicable and a copy of the Buena Vista Business License.
The full overview of the grant program and the application form for the program can be found at https://buenavistaco.gov/2610/Local-Business-COVID-Grant-Program or https://cutt.ly/ZfXXAEz.
Additionally, if you have any questions regarding the application or need assistance filling it out, contact the chamber at 719-395-6612.
