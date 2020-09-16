Chaffee County Public health announced the positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county is currently at .55 percent.
One new case was reported this week, an 86-year old male in the north end of the county who is symptomatic and resting at home.
Colorado Department of Corrections reported all 198 inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, who tested positive for the virus during a recent outbreak, have recovered.
The total number of cases recorded in the county since March now stands at 320.
A new Chaffee County Pulse report issued by CCPH and Solvista Health to gauge the emotional status of the community contained responses from 101 people to the question: How are you feeling?
Answers were broken down as:
All sunshine – 5.88 percent
Partly sunny – 22.35 percent
Mild – 16.47 percent
A little rainy – 40 percent
Extra stormy – 15.29 percent
Respondents ranged in age from 19 to 70 and older with the two largest populations being those 30-39 years old at 26 percent and 60-69 years old at 27 percent.
