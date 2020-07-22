As of July 20. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.
Postive cases in Chaffee County 219
Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19
Deaths due to COVID-19 14
Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 32
Out-of-county cases 14 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)
COLUMBINE MANOR
Positive Columbine cases 56
Columbine resident cases 44
Columbine staff cases 12
BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Positive DOC cases 131
DOC inmate cases 128
DOC staff cases 3
Colorado state report
40,566 cases
6,057 hospitalized
63 counties
448,204 people tested
428 outbreaks
1,758 deaths among cases
1,615 deaths due to COVID-19
Colorado hospital report
Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 90%
Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 248
Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 138
Facilities anticipating staff shortages (within the next week) 3
Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE (within the next week) 1
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 1
Critical care ventilators in use/total cc ventilators 321/1,156
For all local resources related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.
CCPH hosts two free testing clinics each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Touber Building, 448 East 1st Street, Salida. Testing is by appointment only.
Call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
