Chaffee Health dashboard 8.20.20
Chaffee County Public Health

Chaffee County report

As of Aug. 17. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.

New cases past 7 days 1

Postive cases in Chaffee County 309

Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19

Deaths due to COVID-19 14

Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 44

Out-of-county cases 15 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)

HRRMC REPORT

Last updated Aug. 18

Capacity 44%

Current COVID cases 0

Total tests 1,946

Positive tests 59

Negative tests 1,887

Pending 0

Employee tests 107

Positive tests 4

Negative tests 103

COLUMBINE MANOR

Positive Columbine cases 56

Columbine resident cases 44

Columbine staff cases 12

BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER

Positive DOC cases 209

DOC inmate cases 197

DOC staff cases 12

Colorado state report

Last reported Aug. 17.

53,370 cases

636,081 people tested

6,739 hospitalized

63 counties

545 outbreaks

1,896 deaths among cases

1,778 deaths due to COVID-19

Colorado hospital report

Last reported Aug. 18.

Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 85%

Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 153

Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 92

Facilities anticipating staff shortages 4

Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE 1

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortage 2

Critical care ventilators in use/total vent. 311/1,145

For all local resources

related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.

Community Testing Clinics, Salida and Buena Vista: Chaffee County Public Health, in collaboration with Chaffee County EMS, hosts weekly free COVID-19 Community Testing Clinics. The Tuesday and Thursday clinics are held in Salida at the Touber Building at 448 E. First St. from 9:30-11 a.m. and in Buena Vista at 114 Linderman Ave. on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m.

Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. C• If you are interested in testing, call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.

• Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider.

– Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.