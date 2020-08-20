Chaffee County report
As of Aug. 17. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.
New cases past 7 days 1
Postive cases in Chaffee County 309
Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19
Deaths due to COVID-19 14
Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 44
Out-of-county cases 15 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)
HRRMC REPORT
Last updated Aug. 18
Capacity 44%
Current COVID cases 0
Total tests 1,946
Positive tests 59
Negative tests 1,887
Pending 0
Employee tests 107
Positive tests 4
Negative tests 103
COLUMBINE MANOR
Positive Columbine cases 56
Columbine resident cases 44
Columbine staff cases 12
BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Positive DOC cases 209
DOC inmate cases 197
DOC staff cases 12
Colorado state report
Last reported Aug. 17.
53,370 cases
636,081 people tested
6,739 hospitalized
63 counties
545 outbreaks
1,896 deaths among cases
1,778 deaths due to COVID-19
Colorado hospital report
Last reported Aug. 18.
Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 85%
Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 153
Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 92
Facilities anticipating staff shortages 4
Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE 1
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortage 2
Critical care ventilators in use/total vent. 311/1,145
For all local resources
related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.
Community Testing Clinics, Salida and Buena Vista: Chaffee County Public Health, in collaboration with Chaffee County EMS, hosts weekly free COVID-19 Community Testing Clinics. The Tuesday and Thursday clinics are held in Salida at the Touber Building at 448 E. First St. from 9:30-11 a.m. and in Buena Vista at 114 Linderman Ave. on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. C• If you are interested in testing, call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
• Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider.
– Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.