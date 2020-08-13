Chaffee County report
As of Aug. 10. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.
New cases past 7 days 7
Postive cases in Chaffee County 303
Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19
Deaths due to COVID-19 14
Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 42
Out-of-county cases 13 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)
HRRMC REPORT
Last updated Aug. 7
Capacity 64%
Current COVID cases 1
Total tests 1,629
Postive tests 51
Negative tests 1,578
Pending 5
Employees tested 97
Positive tests 3
Negative tests 94
COLUMBINE MANOR
Positive Columbine cases 56
Columbine resident cases 44
Columbine staff cases 12
BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Positive DOC cases 206
DOC inmate cases 194
DOC staff cases 12
Colorado state report
As of Aug. 10.
51,039 cases
593,794 people tested
6,487 hospitalized
63 counties
514 outbreaks
1,863 deaths among cases
1,746 deaths due to COVID-19
Colorado hospital report
Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 79%
Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 185
Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 134
Facilities anticipating staff shortages 5
Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE 1
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortage 4
Critical care ventilators in use/total vent. 307/1,140
For all local resources related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.
Community Testing Clinics, Salida and Buena Vista: Chaffee County Public Health, in collaboration with Chaffee County EMS, hosts weekly free COVID-19 Community Testing Clinics. The Tuesday and Thursday clinics are held in Salida at the Touber Building at 448 E. First St. from 9:30-11 a.m. and in Buena Vista at 114 Linderman Ave. on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. Criteria for testing includes:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact (within 6 feet, greater than 15 minutes) with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission. This does not include secondary contacts.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers, and essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
• If you are interested in testing, call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
• Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider.
