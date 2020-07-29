As of July 27. Numbers reflect data that is made known to CCPH.
Postive cases in Chaffee County 282
Deaths among cases (includes probable) 19
Deaths due to COVID-19 14
Positive community cases (not including Columbine, DOC) 36
Out-of-county cases 15 (Not included in final numbers, cases include people who were tested in Chaffee County but do not have physical addresses here.)
HRRMC REPORT
Capacity 36%
Current COVID cases 0
Total tests 1,496
Positive tests 49
Negative tests 1,477
Pending 19
Employees tested 92
Positive tests 2
Negative tests 90
COLUMBINE MANOR
Positive Columbine cases 56
Columbine resident cases 44
Columbine staff cases 12
BV CORRECTIONAL CENTER
Positive DOC cases 189
DOC inmate cases 180
DOC staff cases 9
Colorado state report
44,565 cases
497,265 people tested
6,271 hospitalized
63 counties
457 outbreaks
1,799 deaths among cases
1,668 deaths due to COVID-19
Colorado hospital report
Percent of facilities updating (within 24 hours) 83%
Patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 250
Patients hospitalized as COVID-19 under investigation 115
Facilities anticipating staff shortages (within the next week) 4
Facilities anticipating shortages of PPE (within the next week) 1
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 0
Critical care ventilators in use/total cc ventilators 338/1,145
For all local resources related to COVID-19, visit www.chaffeecounty.org, click RED COVID-19 button.
CCPH hosts two free testing clinics each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Touber Building, 448 East 1st Street, Salida. Testing is by appointment only.
Call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
