Chaffee County commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. today to consider community funding opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because the county administrative building is closed to the public, the meeting will be held virtually via the Zoom teleconferencing program. Those wishing to attend can go to the county’s website, chaffeecounty.org, and find the link to the meeting on the right hand side of the home page.
The commissioners will discuss potential amendments to due dates for the Live Nation Seven Peaks concert resolution, in lieu of the current health epidemic.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Possible renewal of the Valley View School letter of support.
- Consideration of an agreement amendment for the Granite Bridge rehabilitation project.
- Discussion on moratorium on new land use applications.
- Update from the Economic Task Force.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
