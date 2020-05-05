A new positive or probable case of COVID-19 reported in Chaffee County is unrelated to Columbine Manor Care Center.
The case, currently under investigation by Chaffee County Pubic Health, brings the total number of cases in the county to 68.
Seventeen deaths are attributed to the virus, 15 of which were connected to the senior care facility.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported 851 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 as of Sunday.
State data shows 16,907 people have either tested positive or are considered probable cases of the virus in 56 counties.
Outbreaks of the virus have been reported at 163 residential non-hospital facilities, detention facilities or large companies across the state.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
