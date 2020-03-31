Chaffee County currently has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and many tests are still pending, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said Monday.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health has been instructed by the state health department to treat untested people who have symptoms and who have come into contact with a person with a positive COVID-19 test as probable cases.
She said currently at least three probable cases are known and there was only one death related to COVID-19 in Chaffee County as of noon Monday.
“Although the tests have ramped up,” she said, “we are seeing a spike in hospitalizations and deaths across the state.”
In response to public requests, Carlstrom said her department will now provide test data at the end of each week to include total number of tests, total negative tests, total positive tests and total pending tests.
Information will be posted on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page and the Chaffee County Public Health website.
As of Friday, 137 tests had been conducted locally. Of those, 87 have come back negative, 14 were positive and the rest are pending.
Carlstrom reminded the public that information is evolving quickly.
“Keep in mind it’s outdated as soon as we send it out. This situation is dynamic and we’re doing our best to give you the ballpark figure to the best of our ability. And we’ll continue doing so,” she said.
A new self-reporting tool was launched toward the end of last week for those who believe they are symptomatic and wish to report that information. The tool can be found at chaffeecounty.org as well as the COVID-19 Facebook page.
“Data will be used for trending purposes only,” Carlstrom said.
During the weekend, 39 people used the self reporting tool.
Carlstrom said Public Health is now working with Solvista Health on creating an emotional check-in tool as well.
COVID-19 testing remains available throughout the county for those who are symptomatic, she said.
Those who are symptomatic should call a medical provider for a test. Those who don’t have a medical provider can call Chaffee County Public Health.
Distancing, isolation and quarantine are still being promoted as the best non-pharmaceutical protection against the virus.
“It is very reasonable that people who are symptomatic want to be tested, and while we will certainly do our best to get you tested, it’s really important to stay home and isolate yourself so you do not spread COVID-19 throughout the community,” Carlstrom said.
State and local orders continue
Last week Gov. Jared Polis amended his executive order, and Chaffee County Public Health’s order follows the state order mandating that all but critical businesses providing critical services remain closed.
“I know this is hard for many of our small business owners, and I really appreciate your adherence to the order,” Carlstrom said.
One main difference in the local order is that short-term lodging is for emergencies only, to house critical workforce and those who are housing insecure.
Carlstrom said Public Health is working to address and enforce the current order with law enforcement.
“We really appreciate all of you giving us information that we might not already have access to in order to be responsible and accountable to our local order,” she said.
Carlstrom explained some information from Polis’ presentation on the basic reproduction number (R nought value), or the number of people to whom a person with COVID-19 is expected to transmit the virus.
In Colorado, the R nought value is three to four people. In other words, for every person who is positive with COVID-19, three to four people will become infected from that person.
“The goal is to knock down that figure,” Carlstrom said. “Staying at home significantly does that.”
According to current statistics, the current time frame from exposure to symptoms is four to five days. Onset to ICU is 10 to 12 days. Onset to death is a little more than two weeks. The current ICU length of stay is eight days.
The current stay-at-home order reduces the impact of COVID-19 by 80 percent, Carlstrom said.
“If we can all stay home, except for critical businesses and needs, we have the opportunity to reduce COVID-19 impact on morbidity and mortality by 80 percent. If we were not social distancing at this time, it’s projected there would be 23,000 deaths in Colorado by June 1,” she said.
Emergency resources
The county health and emergency management departments conducted personal protective equipment (PPE) drives Friday and Monday in Salida and Buena Vista.
The first day of the drive brought in 15 donations of several boxes of supplies each.
For questions about PPE donations, contact Richard Atkins, county emergency manager, at 719-207-2730.
The question of homemade masks has come up in the community during the past few weeks.
Carlstrom said guidance they’ve received from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated homemade masks are not considered PPE and should only be used as a last resort.
“So while we appreciate everyone’s homegrown effort to create masks, we are certainly not there yet,” she said.
Resources available to the public include emergency food boxes for those who meet income guidelines. Those boxes are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Those wanting food should be prepared to provide their name, address and number of people in their household.
Those who need food boxes to be delivered can call 719-539-3351 and provide name and address.
To tap into the Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund, nonprofit applications must be for either a creative project or program to meet immediate COVID-19-related needs or requests for general financial assistance due to a demonstrable COVID-19 impact on organizational budgets.
Assistance is available for up to $5,000 each, and the total raised for that fund so far is $45,000.
For individuals or families in need, Chaffee County Community Foundation has raised $180,000 so far, Carlstrom said.
The application process starts with Chaffee County Department of Human Services, who will then directly submit applications on clients’ behalf to the foundation if they do not qualify for county help.
Individual households could get up to $1,000 in direct assistance for application with a current maximum of $2,000 for a household.
