Chaffee County Public Health reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday a total of 54 COVID-19 tests have been administered and sent for lab processing.
Of those tests, none have returned positive results, 15 have returned negative results, and 39 are pending.
For current information about the Public Health response to COVID-19, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County page on Facebook.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
