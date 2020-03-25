Chaffee County Public Health, on behalf of Chaffee County commissioners, is promoting the 2020 census on its social media platforms on Facebook and YouTube (Chaffee County 2020 Census).
Various leaders in the community are tapping into the virtual world and chiming in about the importance of a complete count and what that means for Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Responses from households will help provide a snapshot of the community, as well as determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The results will also be used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
With an optimal count, Chaffee County also has the chance to secure federal funding for a variety of programs and services, including public safety and emergency preparedness, which are relevant given the current situation with COVID-19, local officials said.
To learn more about why the data is important, visit 2020census.gov/en/census-data.html.
To complete the census questionnaire, go to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
For questions about local census activity, contact April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. census coordinator for Chaffee County, at census@chaffeecounty.org or 303-359-4729.
