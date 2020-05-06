Chaffee County held steady at 68 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths, Chaffee County Public Health reported Tuesday.
Statewide, 17,364 positive or probable cases of the virus had been reported as of Monday.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 903 deaths across the state.
Public Health data showed 170 outbreaks in the state as of Monday, one of which is Salida’s Columbine Manor Care Center.
Outbreaks occurring in the state as of Friday were reported at:
• 132 non-hospital residential facilities (including senior living, skilled nursing, group homes, homeless shelters and employee housing).
• 12 food processing facilities.
• 6 detention facilities.
• 2 grocery stores.
• 1 restaurant.
• 1 mine.
• 1 airport operations facility.
• 1 bridge tournament.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.