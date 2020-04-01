Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in a special meeting to amend one of the due dates for the Live Nation Seven Peaks concert.
Assistant county attorney Daniel Tom pointed out the agreement with Live Nation requires a 20 percent payment, or about $20,000, on the estimated $269,000 to cover the county’s costs, such as hiring extra law enforcement and emergency personnel.
Commissioners agreed to hold off on the requirement for the 20 percent, and just accept the entire payment when it is due in May.
Jim Reid, a representative for Live Nation, said they still plan to hold the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista during Labor Day weekend, depending on how things develop with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it would be easier for them to make one payment.
Commissioners voted unanimously to temporarily suspend public hearings before the county planning commission for 30 days. The commissioners said they felt that despite holding all meetings via Zoom video teleconferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, public input on applications might be limited.
Tom brought up the possibility of putting a moratorium on all new land use applications, but the consensus was that such a decision might be too extreme.
Jeff Post, with Colorado Land Office, and Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group agreed that a moratorium on all applications could be harmful to local developers.
Dan Swallow, director of Development Services for the county, said that while the number of submitted applications have slowed down during the pandemic, his department has not been having any troubles.
Swallow said that he has even been going out into the field to help with inspections. He said that he and the others on his staff have felt safe during these inspections.
Swallow agreed that a moratorium would be a bad idea, saying that “it could shut down development for years.”
In other business, Hank Martin, executive director with the Chaffee County Shuttle, gave a report regarding a program they are developing to deliver groceries in the area.
Martin said they are hoping for a grant of $4,000 from Chaffee County Community Foundation, which will allow Chaffee Shuttle to purchase groceries and then receive payment when they are delivered, instead of having to pick money up before hand.
Martin said they believe they can run the program for about three weeks on the grant, and have back up from the Salida School District bus drivers if they need to incorporate more personnel.
Commissioners heard from the Economic Recovery Task Force, which includes commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella, Post, and Wendell Pryor and Dave Blazer with Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
They said they were currently working on getting out a survey to local businesses regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on their business.
The task force is gathering information on state and federal grants and relief funds which might be available to local businesses.
Commissioners unanimously approved renewal of a letter of support to the Valley View School, for a state historical fund grant to work on the building.
