County adopts Wildfire Protection Plan

Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved adoption of the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan at their Tuesday meeting.
Cindy Williams, Chaffee Common Ground chair, said the updated plan took 18 months of work and engaged more than a thousand county residents.
“Envision Chaffee County found that treating 5-10 percent of county land could decrease risk of wildfire to community assets by 50-70 percent,” Williams said. “I think this is the first county that has done anything on this level anywhere in the state.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said he was proud of all the participants who worked on the plan and everyone who signed it.
Signers included Felt, Commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella, Salida fire chief Doug Bess, Chaffee County Fire Protection District chief Robert Bertram, Buena Vista fire chief Dixon Villers and Adam Moore, representing Colorado State Forest Service.
