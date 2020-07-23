The 12,126 foot high parking area at the summit of Cottonwood Pass was well attended midday Saturday, with a steady stream of vehicles passing in both directions between Buena Vista and Gunnison County, as well as hikers trekking up the ridge north along the Continental Divide Trail.

This is the first full summer season since 2017 that the pass has been open all the way to Taylor Park Reservoir and, beyond that, Crested Butte and Gunnison. It is also the first since the road was constructed for timber logging in the 1950s that the pass has been paved all the way between its two endpoints. Gunnison County Public Works director Marlene Crosby said that the county keeps usage data on the road, but has not yet collected the numbers for 2020.