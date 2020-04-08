Chaffee County Public Health and local elected officials are encouraging people who own second homes in the county to stay in their primary residence for the time being.
CCPH and COVID-19 incident commander Andrea Carlstrom said if everyone who has an opportunity to be housed here in the county came, there could be a surge in patient volume and the healthcare system might not be able to meet everybody’s needs.
“If you have a primary house somewhere else, stay there where you can get your needs met,” Carlstrom said.
She also noted Gov. Jared Polis’ amended executive order in which he encouraged everyone to stay away from mountain resort communities and in their own communities.
“I think in general it’s best for folks to follow our governor’s request and stay in their primary residence,” said Salida’s mayor P.T. Wood. “As a community we’re doing a pretty good job limiting the spread, but it doesn’t help if someone stops in from out of town and unknowingly brings an extra dose (of COVID-19) with them.”
“I have mixed feelings,” said Ben Scanga, Poncha Springs’ mayor. “On the one hand, they’re property owners who pay property taxes and I don’t understand how you can tell people they can’t access their property. On the other hand, we need consistent messaging across the county and across the state, which is to stay home and stay in place.”
“Even with the virus, this is still America and we hold all of the freedoms that we had before,” Wood said. “But part of being a responsible citizen is understanding how to exercise those rights.”
On the other hand, Wood also noted that a lot of people, including some with out-of-state plates, have legitimate reasons for being here and staying in Airbnbs, like providing essential services, and encouraged people to give them the benefit of the doubt.
“Don’t pass judgment on folks,” Wood said. “There are plenty of legitimate reasons to be out traveling.”
Chaffee County Commissioner Rusty Granzella said he also supported the order to minimize contacts in different locations, but said he understands some second home owners might have some business here that they need to handle.
“If you have an emergency at your second home, I understand,” Granzella said. “You can take care of that, but it’s not a vacation for them. It comes down to their behavior while they’re here; the whole purpose is to minimize contact with people. I’m not saying stay away – you can take care of your business, but then return home.”
Once the pandemic subsides, the county will open its arms again to second homeowners.
“I want them to know we appreciate them and want them to come back as soon as it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” Scanga said.
“We look forward to a time in which COVID-19 is behind us and Chaffee County is open to all to experience the beauty and recreational facilities that we do have,” Carlstrom said. “We’re doing all of this to protect Chaffee County residents with the finite resources that we have access to.”
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
Log In
