Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that it has honored Daniel Cooper of Century 21 Summit Realty in Colorado with the “2019 State Award” for being the No. 1 producer by closings.
Cooper was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents in Los Angeles last month for being “relentless in delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers in Colorado,” according to a press release.
In its inaugural year, the Century 21 award recognizes relentless sales professionals and C21 offices that have gone above and beyond providing personalized, unique moments to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.
“The award was created to honor our system members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential,” said Mike Miedler, president and chief
