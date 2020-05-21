We honor our students who have worked so diligently during their high school careers as well as the community members who continue to astound us in their collective generosity.
While in previous years we have all been together for our Senior Awards Night, the generosity and spirit of our community remains with or without the special gathering we have all held so dear.
This year’s Senior Awards is a testimonial to the generosity of our community and the hard work ethic of our seniors.
To our families, we appreciate that you have made your student’s activities, school work and commitment to learning so valued and essential in your lives.
As you will witness, the citizens, organizations, societies and businesses large and small come together to give our students a helping hand toward their quests for university and college degrees and trade school certificates.
We humbly thank them and encourage all of our town citizens to keep their business local and support our town’s business and organizational pursuits.
With humility and gratitude,
Jeanne Shane,
Counselor, BVHS
