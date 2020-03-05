The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee releases its first annual report today.
In 2019, Common Ground invested over $673,000 in projects managed by five nonprofits and a nonprofit/land agency partnership for six different projects and programs.
Additional future support of $1,140,230 was indicated for multi-year and future-year grant requests. Matching investments for these grants will bring $7 million in value to the community.
Prior to the first grant cycle in 2019, the Citizens Advisory Committee developed overall program goals, agreed to written guiding principles, and created a citizen-led allocation system. All activities and detailed funding information is provided in the report, which is available at chaffeecommonground.org.
“This report is the first installment of a commitment to accountability made during the 1-A ballot measure campaign,” said County Commissioner Greg Felt, who is the liaison to the advisory committee. Felt added that the program is “off to a great start” in its first year, by providing the means to address landscape-scale challenges identified by the Envision Chaffee County planning and visioning process.
A printed copy of the report is available at the Chaffee County Administrative Offices, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
A conservation funding program addressing landscape challenges for the community, Chaffee Common Ground invests a portion of sales tax revenues to strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support working agriculture and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation.
Created when voters approved a 0.25% sales tax increase in 2018, Common Ground supports locally based, collaborative programs and projects through a transparent grant process that leverages revenues to achieve the highest impact.
