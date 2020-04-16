Following testing of all 66 residents and several staff members at Columbine Manor Care Center, 41 of Chaffee County’s 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported to be associated with the care facility.
Chaffee County Public Health just became aware of 17 positive cases as a result of the latest testing, Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and incident commander for COVID-19, said Tuesday in her daily Facebook Live update.
Columbine is one of 72 residential facilities across the state experiencing an outbreak of the disease.
The cases identified include 27 residents still living at the facility, one resident who was discharged home, three resident deaths, one resident who is hospitalized and nine staff members (two of whom live outside Chaffee County).
Of the remaining tests of Columbine residents, 30 were reported negative. Of those, 26 are residents still living at the facility and four are discharged residents.
Four test results are still pending.
Columbine and Chaffee County Public Health are working closely to offer broader testing of staff at Columbine, Carlstrom said.
